Lok Sabha polls: Legal cells of parties reaching out to 4.43 lakh lawyers across state

LUCKNOW: As political activists across the state intensify their efforts to pitch for their candidates, lawyers affiliated with political parties are also making efforts to connect with advocates at the district level. The legal cells of all political parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party, are conducting campaigns in district courts to mobilise lawyers. (Sourced)

Around 4.43 lakh advocates are registered with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, who play an important role in electing 26 members of the Bar Council.

Representing the BJP, Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, co-chairman of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, has taken the responsibility to mobilise lawyers in favour of the party.

The Adhivakta Parishad of the BJP, led by Prashant, has reached out to lawyers in 36 districts to date. Before the seventh phase of polling on June 1, the Adhivakta Parishad aims to reach out to lawyers in the remaining districts of the state.

Alongside highlighting the policies of the Modi government, the Adhivakta Parishad is also listing out all welfare schemes introduced by the Yogi Adityanath government for lawyers.

“In these districts, meetings with lawyers have been organised, requesting them to vote and increase the voting percentage,” said Prashant Singh.

On Sunday, the Adhivakta Parishad convened one such meeting in Prayagraj. Last week, meetings were organised in Bareilly, Hardoi, and Fatehpur districts. Similar meetings are being organised by the Samajwadi Party and Congress in districts across the state. Advocate Sanjeev Pandey is reaching out to lawyers for Congress candidates.