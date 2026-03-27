Long queues at petrol pumps, police step in to maintain order

Amid a surge of residents at fuel stations across the city on Thursday, police were deployed at several outlets to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents. Long queues formed at multiple petrol pumps as people rushed to refuel, leading to minor arguments and brief scuffles at a few locations. A cop regulating vehicles at a petrol pump in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said the sudden surge in demand caused crowding, prompting authorities to take preventive measures. Police teams were deployed at key fuel stations, while mobile patrol units were instructed to closely monitor the situation across the city.

Later at night, police were seen using loudspeakers to dispel rumours. “Everyone will get fuel. Those who have been filling petrol since morning are tired and many have gone home. Fuel will again be available from 6 am onwards. There is no shortage, as confirmed by the pump manager,” a policeman announced at a fuel station in Balaganj.

Joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar told HT that instructions had been issued for regular patrolling at fuel stations. “We have directed personnel to patrol sensitive locations and continuously monitor the situation to maintain law and order,” he said.

Police officials also urged the public to remain calm, avoid overcrowding, and follow queue discipline while refuelling.