BERA TEST: No one to listen to those who can’t listen

The mother of Shubhyanshu, 5, was striving to make her child sleep in a soundproof room at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) with worry writ large on her face.

“We have got a chance for this test after waiting for seven months. I know if this test is not done now, it will take a couple of months to get a chance again,” said the mother.

The test the child was in for is called BERA (brainstem evoked response audiometry) for which the waiting period is too long.

But this was not a lone case where the waiting period creates trouble for children unable to hear since birth. Adults who wish to get a (divyang) certificate through the BERA test, have to wait even longer.

“Since treatment (cochlear implants) is our priority, tests for adults are conducted only twice a week,” said a staff member at the BERA test centre at RMLIMS. Here, adults coming for a BERA test are given dates (for a test) in 2027! Reason. Many patients come from other districts where the BERA test is not available.

“About 15% deafness is reported by a WHO study that I conducted across Lucknow,” said Prof Anupam Mishra, HoD Otorhinolaryngology and head, neck surgery, King George’s Medical University KGMU). He said a population-based screening programme is required to get the exact number of patients. The KGMU conducts four to eight BERA tests per week.

The centre in Chandauli district is referring seven to 10 patients a month – on an average – to the Banaras Hindu University for a BERA test. “We have a soundproof room, but the BERA test equipment is not available. We are conducting a PTA (pure tone audiometry) test for patients on a regular basis,” Dr Kuldeep Chahal, senior consultant, who is heading the centre.

In Sitapur, the audiologist is working without a soundproof room to assess patients who are referred from the department of otolaryngology (ENT).

The centre, established three years ago, is getting 300 patients a month – on average – in all age groups. Those in need of a certificate of their hearing ability, including children under 5 years, are referred to centres in Lucknow, making the patient and attendant travel some 70 km only to get into another waiting list.

In Jaunpur, the centre does not have a machine to test children less than 5 years of age. The PTA equipment is basically used for patients under treatment at the ENT department in the district while those in need of a certificate are referred to Varanasi (60 km away) and Lucknow (250 km away). In June, the Jaunpur centre got 252 tests done but several others were asked to visit one among the two options.

The centre in Fatehpur gets between 150 to 200 patients every month and 5% of them need a BERA test. “We refer such patients to Lucknow or Rae Bareli. We have a soundproof room and conduct tests including PTA and OE (Otoacoustic Emissions) test for the newborns, but BERA test is not available,” said Shyam Krishna, the audiologist posted at the centre.

In the state capital, the BERA test is done at three places – RMLIMS, KGMU and PGI. While RMLIMS conducts tests for any patient coming from any part of the state, KGMU does it only for those referred by the chief medical officer of Lucknow while PGI says no to any patient in need of a certificate.

Why is BERA test significant?

The BERA test can confirm whether nerves are conveying sound impulses to the brain and whether the speed of sound delivery is within normal limits.

What experts say

Dr Ashish Chandra, HoD, ENT, RMLIMS

“PTA and BERA tests should be available in each district. This will ensure no one has to go out of their hometown for these tests and certificates should be issued by the concerned chief medical officer, without the patient having to travel far.”

Rajiv Ranjan, asstt prof, Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation, and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Lucknow

“Hearing tests should be done for every child, within three months of birth. In fact, just as routine immunisation chart is made to save a child from various diseases, the hearing test will help children with a difficulty in hearing, to lead a life with disability. If the child has a problem in hearing, quick treatment will help them lead a normal life.”

Prof Anupam Mishra, HoD, Otorhinolaryngology and head, neck surgery, KGMU

“BERA testing centres should increase and rather be established in every district since our government has a great vision of establishing medical colleges in every district.”