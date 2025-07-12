Looking to propel Uttar Pradesh’s economy, Yogi Adityanath holds first meeting with EAG

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held his first meeting with the Economic Advisory Group (EAG) and asked senior officers to act on its suggestions in a time-bound manner. The 16-member Economic Advisory Group (EAG) was set up by a state government order dated June 18, 2025. (HT FILE)

Among its suggestions, EAG has proposed the launch of an IT Talent Mission to give a boost to software development and exports. EAG would help the state achieve the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy, those aware of the development said.

Welcoming EAG’s inputs, the chief minister said “Uttar Pradesh is on track to become the growth engine of India’s economy. All departments are working in coordination, and the advisory group’s suggestions must be implemented in a timely manner.”

He mentioned that the state is promoting clean, sustainable, and modern public transport through the use of electric buses. Uttar Pradesh will soon become a hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, the chief minister added. A unit of the Hinduja Group, set up in the state, is expected to start EV production very soon.

The 16-member Economic Advisory Group (EAG) was set up by a state government order dated June 18, 2025. It comprises leading experts from different sections of society to advise and make valuable suggestions to give a push to the state’s economy under the changing scenario on the economic front across the world.

The EAG made a presentation suggesting changes in the agriculture, transport, energy, irrigation and entrepreneurship sectors and lauded the progress made by the state government in the past eight years.

“The chief minister has asked for implementation of the EAG’s suggestions. The EAG made over 10-20 suggestions and we will have to find ways about incorporating them in the government’s policies,” a senior officer said.

The chief minister mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh government has set up the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission to create more job opportunities for the youth. This mission will start working soon.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides in solar energy. He highlighted the recent inauguration of an 8,000 MW power plant in Kanpur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and noted that all processes for renewable energy expansion are in place. The state aims to generate 22,000 MW of renewable energy by 2027.

“Uttar Pradesh will emerge as a national role model in green energy, with supportive policies driving self-reliance in clean power,” the CM said.

Professor Nachiketa Tiwari of IIT Kanpur is the coordinator of the group. EAG has experts from the agriculture sector, labour intensive industry, defence, semi-conductor, power, energy, medical technology, hospitality industry, employment and the transport sectors.

EAG will analyse short and long-term economic changes taking place at the global level and evaluate the impact of policy changes and global economic incidents on the state’s economy.

EAG has been tasked to extend cooperation in the formulation of the state’s economic development policy and advise the state government about sector specific reforms and strategies for inclusive development of Uttar Pradesh.

EAG will provide specialised guidance to the state government’s various departments. It will work out a research-based report to give directions to a public debate on the main economic issues and policies on inequality, productivity and employment.