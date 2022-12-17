Loreto Lucknow inter-school cantata: X-mas message of love, joy, hope and peace conveyed

Loreto Convent Intermediate College, Lucknow hosted Gloria in Excelsis Deo, an Inter- School Christmas Cantata competition on Friday to step into the festive season of Christmas, as a part of its sesquicentennial celebrations.

Students from city institutions participated and presented an array of melodious carols.

Following Loreto’s tradition, the competition commenced by invoking God’s blessings and lighting of the lamp. Thereafter, the students of the participating schools came up on the stage and through their magnificent performances and mellifluous voices left the audience spellbound.

Echoing the significance of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem, the students took the audience to the magical world of adorable little lambs, kind-hearted shepherds and cosy hay beds. Each group conveyed the message of Christmas - love, joy, hope and peace.