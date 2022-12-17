Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Loreto Lucknow inter-school cantata: X-mas message of love, joy, hope and peace conveyed

Loreto Lucknow inter-school cantata: X-mas message of love, joy, hope and peace conveyed

lucknow news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Loreto Convent Intermediate College, Lucknow hosted Gloria in Excelsis Deo, an Inter- School Christmas Cantata competition on Friday to step into the festive season of Christmas, as a part of its sesquicentennial celebrations

School students performing at the cantata in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Loreto Convent Intermediate College, Lucknow hosted Gloria in Excelsis Deo, an Inter- School Christmas Cantata competition on Friday to step into the festive season of Christmas, as a part of its sesquicentennial celebrations.

Students from city institutions participated and presented an array of melodious carols.

Following Loreto’s tradition, the competition commenced by invoking God’s blessings and lighting of the lamp. Thereafter, the students of the participating schools came up on the stage and through their magnificent performances and mellifluous voices left the audience spellbound.

Echoing the significance of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem, the students took the audience to the magical world of adorable little lambs, kind-hearted shepherds and cosy hay beds. Each group conveyed the message of Christmas - love, joy, hope and peace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP