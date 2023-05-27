Woman, paramour held for killing her husband in U.P.’s Gorakhpur

The district police on Saturday arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her husband here on Wednesday night (May 25), police said.

The body of railway employee Afroz Ansari with his throat was slit was found at his residence in Gorakhpur on May 25. (For Representation)

The body of a 50-year-old railway employee Afroz Ansari with his throat was slit was found at his residence in Digvijaya Nath colony under the Gorakhnath police station. The police on Saturday arrested Sadia, the widow of the deceased, and her paramour Abhishek.

The police also recovered a sword and a knife allegedly used in the murder. However, two other accused in the case Irfan and Arshad alias Dilshad are still at large, say police.

Gorakhpur SSP Dr Gaurav Grover said Javed Ansari, the younger brother of the deceased, had given a complaint to the police. After an initial inquiry, the police had registered a case against four accused under sections 302 120B and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

The cop said the murder was the fallout of a love triangle and the arrested accused had confessed to their crime. Afroz was technical assistant in the Railways, who had recently built a big quarter at Digvijaya Nath colony after selling his parental house at Jateypur locality. He had no issues and had given 12 rooms on the third floor of his building to tenants.

