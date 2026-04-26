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LPG delays continue in Prayagraj, backlog remains high

Official data shows a backlog of nearly 2.66 lakh cylinders. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has around 1.44 lakh pending deliveries, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) face shortages of about 62,000 and 60,000 cylinders, respectively.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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The cooking gas shortage in the district continues to disrupt daily life, with thousands of households still awaiting LPG cylinders weeks after booking. Despite assurances from officials, supply remains uneven, leaving many families dependent on long queues and uncertain deliveries.

Representational image (Sourced)

Official data shows a backlog of nearly 2.66 lakh cylinders. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has around 1.44 lakh pending deliveries, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) face shortages of about 62,000 and 60,000 cylinders, respectively.

Sunil Singh, district supply officer (DSO), said there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel. He attributed the situation to advance bookings triggered by concerns over possible disruptions due to tensions in the Gulf despite ceasefire efforts.

Residents, however, continue to face difficulties. In several localities, consumers reach gas agencies as early as midnight to secure bookings. Many return without cylinders even after waiting through the night, affecting working families, homemakers and elderly residents.

Delays are also reported after the issuance of the delivery authentication code (DAC). Consumers said deliveries take seven to eight days or longer, often requiring repeated follow-ups with agencies.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LPG delays continue in Prayagraj, backlog remains high
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LPG delays continue in Prayagraj, backlog remains high
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