The cooking gas shortage in the district continues to disrupt daily life, with thousands of households still awaiting LPG cylinders weeks after booking. Despite assurances from officials, supply remains uneven, leaving many families dependent on long queues and uncertain deliveries.

Representational image (Sourced)

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Official data shows a backlog of nearly 2.66 lakh cylinders. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has around 1.44 lakh pending deliveries, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) face shortages of about 62,000 and 60,000 cylinders, respectively.

Sunil Singh, district supply officer (DSO), said there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel. He attributed the situation to advance bookings triggered by concerns over possible disruptions due to tensions in the Gulf despite ceasefire efforts.

Residents, however, continue to face difficulties. In several localities, consumers reach gas agencies as early as midnight to secure bookings. Many return without cylinders even after waiting through the night, affecting working families, homemakers and elderly residents.

Delays are also reported after the issuance of the delivery authentication code (DAC). Consumers said deliveries take seven to eight days or longer, often requiring repeated follow-ups with agencies.

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{{^usCountry}} Radhe Mohan Agarwal, a consumer of Mirapur National Gas Agency, said he received his DAC on April 12 but got the cylinder only on Thursday after lodging a complaint with Vijay Sharma, ADM (Civil Supplies). Kritika Sharma from Padma Gas Agency in Mutthiganj said she received her DAC on April 10 but the cylinder was delivered on April 19. She visited the agency with a neighbour who was also awaiting delivery despite receiving a DAC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhe Mohan Agarwal, a consumer of Mirapur National Gas Agency, said he received his DAC on April 12 but got the cylinder only on Thursday after lodging a complaint with Vijay Sharma, ADM (Civil Supplies). Kritika Sharma from Padma Gas Agency in Mutthiganj said she received her DAC on April 10 but the cylinder was delivered on April 19. She visited the agency with a neighbour who was also awaiting delivery despite receiving a DAC. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials maintain the issue is due to distribution pressure rather than a supply shortage. They said the backlog has come down from nearly three lakh cylinders earlier and is now between 2.5 and 2.7 lakh. Agencies have been instructed to speed up deliveries, while petroleum companies are monitoring the situation and diverting supplies to high-demand areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials maintain the issue is due to distribution pressure rather than a supply shortage. They said the backlog has come down from nearly three lakh cylinders earlier and is now between 2.5 and 2.7 lakh. Agencies have been instructed to speed up deliveries, while petroleum companies are monitoring the situation and diverting supplies to high-demand areas. {{/usCountry}}

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