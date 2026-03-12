LPG panic hits UP, servers slow down under high demand

MEERUT/AGRA/PRAYAGRAJ/KANPUR Amid concerns over the widening conflict in West Asia, fears of an impending cooking gas shortage have triggered a massive wave of panic buying and bookings across Uttar Pradesh, though officials said on Wednesday that stocks are adequate as of now. People queue up to book LPG cylinders at a gas agency in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Gas agency operators said the government’s rule permitting fresh LPG bookings only after 25 days of the previous refill has triggered widespread panic. As a result, thousands of consumers attempted to book cylinders simultaneously, causing company servers to slow down.

With online booking services temporarily disrupted, worried consumers have begun visiting gas agencies in person. The confusion over domestic LPG availability has also prompted many consumers to approach agencies to reactivate gas connections that had remained inactive for years. According to agency operators, this unexpected demand has further increased the load on company servers, slowing down the process of restoring those connections.

Panic over domestic LPG availability gripped parts of Meerut after the introduction of a rule allowing consumers to book a new cylinder only after a 25-day interval. The surge in bookings has led to gas company servers crashing, long queues at gas agencies and complaints from residents about delays in cylinder deliveries.

Authorities, however, denied any shortage of domestic LPG in the district and urged residents not to hoard cylinders.

Crowds were reported at nearly 80 LPG agencies as consumers rushed to secure bookings. Many residents said even after successfully booking cylinders, they are facing delays in delivery. Anita, a homemaker, said she has been struggling to receive her LPG cylinder despite completing the booking process.

Namoh Jain, president of the Meerut Gas Dealers Association, dismissed concerns of any shortage. He said domestic LPG supply remains uninterrupted and adequate. According to him, the panic among consumers has resulted in unnecessary and repeated bookings, which is putting pressure on the system.

He added that fear among residents has grown due to the prevailing global situation, even though supply chains remain stable and the situation is under control.

District magistrate VK Singh urged residents not to fall for rumours about LPG shortages. He said there is no shortage of domestic gas in the district and warned of strict action against anyone found indulging in black marketing or hoarding.

“There is no shortage of gas anywhere. Consumers will continue to receive LPG cylinders at the prescribed price. Both gas agencies and the public must avoid unnecessary hoarding,” the DM said.

However, there is an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, forcing several hotels and restaurants to operate under strain with allegations of black marketing surfacing across the state.

In Prayagraj, several hotel and restaurant operators claim commercial cylinders are being sold for ₹2,500– ₹2,600 in the open market.

A dhaba owner in George Town said he called the delivery worker of his gas agency on Tuesday morning to request a commercial cylinder. The worker allegedly said it could be arranged for ₹2,500. “I urgently needed it for my business, so I agreed,” he said.

People in Sangam City trying to book domestic LPG cylinders are also facing delays. Sonam, a resident of Shivkuti, said she was unable to book a refill through her phone. When she visited a gas agency in Teliarganj, she was told the next booking would be available only after 15 days.

Ruby Srivastava of Preetam Nagar faced a similar problem. “My husband and I tried booking through our phones but the call didn’t connect. When he visited the agency, he was told supply was slow and a refill would be available only after 10 days,” she said.

Similar complaints are being reported from across the district. As news of the situation spread, crowds gathered outside several gas agencies to secure refills.

“There is no shortage of domestic gas in the district. Adequate stock is available as per demand and no citizen will face inconvenience. Monitoring teams have been formed to ensure strict action against black marketing,” said district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Harjinder Singh, president of the Prayagraj Hotel and Restaurant Welfare Association, said the crisis had not yet severely affected businesses but problems could surface soon.

“Commercial supply has been stopped. After the news spread on Monday, some people began selling cylinders for ₹2,500– ₹2,600. A few businesses have stocked up, but that will last only two or three days,” he said.

To check black marketing of cooking gas, petrol and diesel, the district administration has formed three monitoring teams. District supply officer Sunil Kumar Singh said the teams’ contact numbers have been released so that people can report illegal sale/hoarding.

He urged citizens to book LPG refills only through the official smart booking app and avoid purchasing cylinders from unauthorised persons. He added that the next refill booking can be made only after 25 days.

Fears of supply disruption led to panic buying of LPG in Kanpur also, even as the district administration maintained that domestic gas supplies are adequate.

At a review meeting on Wednesday, district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said petroleum companies had assured the administration that the supply chain of domestic LPG was functioning normally and that adequate stock was available in the district.

According to officials, Kanpur has over 11.44 lakh active LPG consumers, including 7.15 lakh linked to Indian Oil, 2.21 lakh to Bharat Petroleum and 2.07 lakh to Hindustan Petroleum, and cylinders are being supplied regularly.

However, rumours of a shortage triggered panic bookings at several gas agencies. At an outlet in Gujaini, people queued up for hours to obtain cylinders. A young woman waiting in line reportedly fainted, triggering commotion among customers. Similar scenes were reported from the Marble Market area in Kidwai Nagar where people gathered in large numbers to secure bookings.

The uncertainty has also unsettled the city’s food and hospitality sector, which depends heavily on commercial LPG cylinders. Traders said supply of commercial cylinders had slowed over the past two days, forcing restaurants and sweet shops to explore alternatives such as diesel and coal-fired furnaces.

According to trade bodies, Kanpur’s food sector comprising more than 5,000 restaurants and sweet shops, around 200 hotels and nearly 1,500 guest houses, handles daily business worth roughly ₹50 crore.

“With the wedding season and Navratri round the corner, the sudden disruption has put us in a difficult situation. Most establishments now operate modern kitchens built around gas systems. Shifting to coal or diesel at short notice is not easy,” said Rajkumar Bhagatani, general secretary, Kanpur guest house, sweets and restaurant owners’ association.

Hotels and Restaurants Association president Vijay Pandit said the industry is caught unprepared. “We respect the government’s decision, but such changes require time. At least two weeks should have been given to allow businesses to arrange alternatives,” he said.

Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Pratinidhi Mandal also submitted a memorandum to the district administration under the leadership of its state president Gyanesh Mishra, warning that a prolonged disruption in commercial LPG supply could push thousands of food establishments towards closure.

Officials, however, reiterated that domestic LPG supply remains stable and warned of strict action against black marketing.

In Varanasi, disruption of commercial gas supply has severely impacted the corrugated packaging industry.

Approximately 50 corrugated packaging units operating here, which fall under the micro and small-scale industries category, are facing a shutdown due to the unavailability of gas, said Rajesh Bhatia, president, UP Corrugated Box Manufacturers’ Association, Varanasi.

He said Varanasi’s packaging industry is not limited to the local market; packaging boxes are supplied to various industries throughout Purvanchal and large parts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

The disruption in commercial gas supply has halted production, putting jobs of hundreds of workers at risk. Disruption in supply of packaging boxes is likely to impact the supply chains of pharmaceuticals, food, electronics, agricultural products and many other industries.

He demanded that the administration consider the packaging industry an essential industrial activity and immediately restore the supply of commercial gas cylinders.

District supply officer KB Singh said there is no dearth of domestic gas cylinders. Online booking and home delivery are available for the general public.

Additional district magistrate (civil supplies) Amit Kumar Bhartiya said uninterrupted domestic gas cylinder supply is being ensured and there is no crisis of LPG in the district.

As far the commercial cylinders’ supply is concerned, the situation is being monitored, he added.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s three kitchens are functioning as usual. Its Bhogshala (kitchen for preparing divine offerings) is also functioning normally, said officials of temple administration.

Temple’s sub-divisional magistrate Shambhu Sharan confirmed it saying: “All three kitchens are operating as usual. There is no shortage of cooking gas.”

Confusion over new delivery rules and rumours of a possible LPG shortage prevailed in Bahraich too.

District president of LPG Association, Mohammad Ashfaq said one of the major reasons is the temporary halt in the supply of commercial cylinders. As a result, many hotels and restaurants have been forced either to shut operations or switch to domestic cylinders, which has increased the demand for household LPG cylinders.

Another major challenge, particularly for rural consumers, is the mandatory OTP verification system introduced for cylinder delivery. Under the new rule, the delivery person will not hand over the cylinder unless the consumer confirms the OTP sent to their registered mobile number. Ashfaq said many people in villages either do not have mobile phones or frequently change SIM cards, or do not keep their numbers recharged, making it difficult for them to receive the OTP and collect their cylinders.

District supply officer (DSO) Narendra Tiwari dismissed fears of any LPG shortage. He clarified that there are 71 petroleum dealers in the district, and none of them is facing any supply crisis.

He acknowledged that the temporary stoppage of commercial cylinders created some supply pressure but said it is not a long-term issue.

Panic among consumers in Agra led to black marketing and hoarding of domestic LPG cylinders.

Shishir Bhagat, running a major food outlet, is worried as he has already closed one of the kitchens and has commercial gas only for a day ahead. “We have stopped serving ‘thali’ for lunch and dinner and are running only fast food outlet for now” he said.

ADM (civil supplies) AN Singh said no restriction is in place for supply of commercial gas and complaints of scarcity are being dealt with. He added that besides domestic sector, priority has been set for supply of commercial gas to hospitals, schools and prisons.

“With ongoing West Asia tensions, tough days seem ahead with available stocks in hotels, restaurants depleting. Star category hotels have boilers which run on gas and any shortage will badly affect them. Shifting to induction plates in cooking would enhance power consumption,” said Rajeev Saxena, president of Tourism Guild of Agra.

Meanwhile in Gorakhpur, people were seen gathering outside gas agencies since early morning, following a slight dip in supply of LPG cylinders across Gorakhpur division.

District magistrate Deepak Meena deployed nodal officers at distribution centres, while police personnel were also stationed to maintain order.

According to officials, in Gorakhpur district, against a daily demand of around 30,000 LPG cylinders, only 20,000 cylinders are currently being supplied through 85 gas agencies .

District supply officer Ramendra Pratap Singh said there is no need for panic, as authorities are closely monitoring the supply situation. He added that 23,000 cylinders were dispatched in the city on Wednesday to ease the shortage.

In Deoria, DSO Sanjay Pandey said the supply was temporarily affected due to the Holi, which slowed distribution. However, he assured that all 77 gas agencies in the district are currently functioning properly and the backlog will be cleared soon. (Inputs from Gorakhpur and Bahraich)