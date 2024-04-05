LSG players interact with cricket trainees, courtesy Lko Metro
The occasion marked a unique collaboration between the metro service and the cricketing franchise, bringing together cricket enthusiasts and budding players
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players - Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Prerak Mankad, and LSG deputy CEO Satyam Trivedi were greeted at the Hazratganj Metro Station by Sushil Kumar, managing director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, on Friday.
The occasion marked a unique collaboration between the metro service and the cricketing franchise, bringing together cricket enthusiasts and budding players.
The Lucknow Metro also introduced around 30 cricket trainees from the KD Singh Babu Stadium to the LSG players at Hazratganj Metro Station. The enthusiastic children seized the opportunity to interact with their cricketing heroes, quenching their curiosity through insightful posers.
Cricket aficionados flocked to Hazratganj and Charbagh Metro Stations to capture moments with the Metro-LSG standee, participating in the contest by sending in their entries to Lucknow Metro.
Out of the numerous entries received, Lucknow Metro handpicked the top 5 photos and honoured the winners at the metro station on Friday. Shaurya Kumar, Isha Rawat, Pavendra, Ashutosh Mishra, and Vivek Maurya were awarded official LSG T-shirts by cricketers Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, and Yash Thakur.