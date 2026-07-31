Three students of Lucknow University will receive the maximum nine medals each at the university’s 69th convocation on Friday, Farah Chand (MA Persian), Anshika Singh (MA Ancient Indian History and Archaeology) and Shikhar Bajpai (LLB).

LU campus (HT FIle)

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According to data shared by university officials, a total of 1,25,239 students will be awarded degrees at the convocation. This includes 93,536 undergraduates, 31,006 postgraduates, 419 diploma holders, 30 online education students and 248 PhD scholars. About 54.38% of degree recipients are girls while 45.62% are boys.

During the ceremony, 204 medals will be conferred upon 111 students (80 girls and 31 boys).

Farah Chand said her achievement came from discipline and consistent effort. “I made notes and studied from various books while also attending regular classes,” she said. She also cleared the JRF exam and had aimed for medals since her BA. Daughter of a madarsa manager and Urdu writer father and a homemaker mother, Farah calls her father her inspiration.

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{{^usCountry}} Anshika Singh said she is preparing for civil services. She stressed presentation and strategy in exams. “I always paid more attention to how I write than what I write. Smart work helped me succeed. The Internet can be a good friend but we must understand which parts to use and ignore.” Daughter of a police officer and a homemaker, Anshika said she felt overwhelmed but was a bit disappointed that this year medals will be presented only to Chancellor’s Medal recipients by the governor. “I am a bit disappointed - because I am not able to get my medals from the governor,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anshika Singh said she is preparing for civil services. She stressed presentation and strategy in exams. “I always paid more attention to how I write than what I write. Smart work helped me succeed. The Internet can be a good friend but we must understand which parts to use and ignore.” Daughter of a police officer and a homemaker, Anshika said she felt overwhelmed but was a bit disappointed that this year medals will be presented only to Chancellor’s Medal recipients by the governor. “I am a bit disappointed - because I am not able to get my medals from the governor,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Shikhar Bajpai could not be reached even on repeated attempts.