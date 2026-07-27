LU EC approves new SOP for educational tours, final theory marks sole basis for medals

In a bid to make academics more transparent and student-centric, the executive council (EC) of the Lucknow University approved two major reforms on Monday — a detailed SOP for educational tours and new objective criteria for awarding medals.

The LU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The meeting was chaired by vice-chancellor prof JP Saini at ‘Manthan Hall’ in the Administrative Block. The EC gave its nod to a comprehensive SOP to govern educational excursions across all courses. According to the SOP, the primary objective of tours will be to link classroom learning with practical, field-based experience. Students will visit national institutes, museums, wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, biosphere reserves, coastal and mountainous regions, plateaus and forests for direct observation, sample collection and field analysis.

Besides, a dedicated tour committee will be constituted by the head of department with male and female faculty and support staff in proportion to students. Prior approval of the vice-chancellor will be mandatory. Written consent from students and parents will be required, detailing travel plan, safety rules and academic responsibilities. Cases of indiscipline will be referred to the proctor’s office.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The EC ruled out that students will have to maintain a field diary, collect data and submit a detailed report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The EC ruled out that students will have to maintain a field diary, collect data and submit a detailed report. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The report, presentation and conduct will carry weightage in final examination marks. While the financial model will be self-sustaining and for courses where tours are compulsory, the budget will come from a partial amount included in admission fees and a nominal charge collected before the trip based on location and distance. This will cover transport, accommodation, food, entry tickets, safari and TA-DA of accompanying staff, ensuring no additional burden on the university. The approval will follow a three-tier process: proposal by excursion coordinator, followed by HoD, DSW, registrar, finance officer and final administrative and financial sanction by the VC,” said Saini.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Accepting recommendations of a special committee constituted on July 13 the EC ended subjectivity in medal determination. The committee noted that internal assessment components like quizzes, assignments, class participation, practicals and projects varied across teachers and often led to medal decisions being made on margins of 1-2 marks.

Under the new rules, all medals, awards and honours will now be decided solely on the basis of marks obtained in the final semester theory (written) examination. Internal marks will only be used for division, pass percentage, SGPA and CGPA.

To be eligible for a medal, a student must clear all internal and external exams in the first attempt. This condition applies only to medals and awards, not to general passing norms, the EC approved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The council was also informed that 1,25,239 students will be awarded degrees at the 69th Convocation on July 31. This includes 93,536 undergraduates, 31,006 postgraduates and 419 diploma students. Additionally, 30 students of online education and 248 PhD scholars will be conferred degrees. Of the total, 54.38% are girls and 45.62% are boys.