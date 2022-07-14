Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LU Ex-VC found involved in 2019 LU LLB paper leak in departmental inquiry
lucknow news

LU Ex-VC found involved in 2019 LU LLB paper leak in departmental inquiry

The state government took the decision for his alleged involvement in the 2019 LU LLB question paper leak case.
LU Ex-VC found involved in 2019 LU LLB paper leak in departmental inquiry (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Former registrar and officiating vice chancellor of Lucknow University (LU), and present registrar of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, SK Shukla was suspended on Wednesday.

The state government took the decision for his alleged involvement in the 2019 LU LLB question paper leak case.

“Prima facie SK Shukla was found involved in LLB question paper leak in Lucknow University. This fact came to light in a departmental inquiry,” higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay said.

SK Shukla joined the Lucknow University as registrar and was given additional charge of vice chancellor of the university in November 2019 after the then vice chancellor SP Singh’s three years term as vice chancellor came to an end. Sources said few audio clips that had gone viral featured Shukla in conversation with some people who wanted to know probable questions in LLB exam. The viral clips on social media had triggered a controversy.

Shukla, did not respond to phone calls or whatsapp message seeking his response on the government action against him.

RELATED STORIES

After the 2019 paper leak, two LU teachers were suspended. The third semester examinations of the 3-year LLB programme were cancelled by the administration. htc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP