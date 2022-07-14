LU Ex-VC found involved in 2019 LU LLB paper leak in departmental inquiry

Former registrar and officiating vice chancellor of Lucknow University (LU), and present registrar of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, SK Shukla was suspended on Wednesday.

The state government took the decision for his alleged involvement in the 2019 LU LLB question paper leak case.

“Prima facie SK Shukla was found involved in LLB question paper leak in Lucknow University. This fact came to light in a departmental inquiry,” higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay said.

SK Shukla joined the Lucknow University as registrar and was given additional charge of vice chancellor of the university in November 2019 after the then vice chancellor SP Singh’s three years term as vice chancellor came to an end. Sources said few audio clips that had gone viral featured Shukla in conversation with some people who wanted to know probable questions in LLB exam. The viral clips on social media had triggered a controversy.

Shukla, did not respond to phone calls or whatsapp message seeking his response on the government action against him.

After the 2019 paper leak, two LU teachers were suspended. The third semester examinations of the 3-year LLB programme were cancelled by the administration. htc