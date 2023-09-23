LU eyes academic bonding with SAARC nations

Lucknow As a part of its commitment to provide its students an international experience, the Lucknow University is planning to foster stronger academic and research ties with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations.

The Lucknow University has already initiated and in many cases, formalized talks with many of the SAARC nations. (Pic for representation)

In a significant move towards promoting regional cooperation and knowledge exchange, the university is embarking on a path of collaboration that is set to benefit students, faculty, and researchers alike, according to an LU press release.

The SAARC region is home to diverse cultures, languages and traditions, making it a fertile ground for academic exploration and cross-cultural understanding. Recognizing the immense potential for growth and development in this region, the university has initiated a series of collaborations and partnerships with universities and institutions from SAARC member countries.

The Lucknow University has already initiated and in many cases formalized talks with many of the SAARC nations. To begin with, MoUs are being signed with multiple higher education institutions and universities in Nepal. The university has already reached out to universities in Bhutan and Bangladesh and received affirmative responses.

Prof Alok Kumar Rai, LU vice-chancellor said, “Our university has always been committed to providing a global perspective to our students and faculty. Collaborating with SAARC nations allows us to tap the rich knowledge and traditions of our neighbouring countries, fostering an environment of mutual learning and growth. The collaborative efforts between the LU and SAARC nations encompass a wide array of academic and research disciplines, including (but not limited to) student and faculty exchange programmes, twinning, dual and joint degrees, joint research initiatives, joint conferences and seminars and cultural exchange programmes,” he said.

The joint academic and research collaborations will provide scientists a greater research sample and exposure to different environments and populations, increasing the applicability of research findings.

In addition to academic collaborations, the university will promote cultural exchange programmes that showcase the rich cultural heritage of SAARC nations. This will include exhibitions, festivals and cultural performances that celebrate the diversity of the region.