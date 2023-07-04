A committee has been set up by the Lucknow University (LU) to lay guidelines for the twinning degree programmes.

LU expands int’l activities with twinning degree programmes (File Photo)

Twinning programmes are those whereby students enrolled with a foreign education provider complete their study partly in India and partly in any other educational institute out of India.

The committee has outlined key provisions. These include that credits earned by students at the foreign higher educational institution will be counted towards the degree awarded by the LU, with the condition that the credits obtained from the foreign institution will not exceed 30 percent of the total credits required for the programme.

Students from LU pursuing courses at the foreign institution, as well as foreign students studying at LU, will acquire credits through conventional means.

Each institution will issue a transcript specifying the courses taken at the partner institution, if applicable. The LU will ensure that there is no overlap in course contents or curriculum for credits earned from the higher educational institution abroad.

The fee structure for the entire duration of the programme, including courses delivered by the foreign institution, will be made transparent during the admission process to provide affordable and accessible quality higher education to all segments of society.

Any degree awarded under the twinning programme must adhere to the rules and guidelines set by the University of Lucknow, as well as meet the norms, standards, and requirements established by the UGC and other relevant statutory authorities.

The University of Lucknow will provide exit pathways for students who are unable to complete the twinning programme, clearly specifying the acceptance of credits earned in future academic pursuits.

To ensure the seamless execution of these collaborative programmes, the vice chancellor, prof Alok Kumar Rai, formed a committee of distinguished members, including prof Poonam Tandon, dean academics; prof RP Singh, international students’ advisor; prof Masood Siddiqui, department of statistics; Dr Seema Mishra, department of chemistry; and the registrar as member secretary.

Expressing his enthusiasm for these academic collaborations, vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai emphasised the university’s commitment to foster global learning opportunities. He said, “The twinning degree programme will empower our students to gain international exposure, expand their academic horizons, and develop a global perspective. We are dedicated to ensuring quality education and accessible pathways for all our students.”

This development comes as a result of the university’s prestigious NAAC A++ grade accreditation, which opens up new avenues for global collaborations and provides students with enhanced opportunities for international exposure and academic growth, an official said.

Under the regulations established by the University Grants Commission (UGC), both Indian and foreign higher educational institutions are eligible to offer twinning degree programmes if they meet specific criteria.

