LU invites applications from women research scholars for Shodhmedha scholarship

Under the student-centric schemes of Lucknow University, applications have been invited from women research scholars for Shodhmedha scholarship. The last date for submission of application form is March 15, an official said. Lucknow University campus. (File photo)

Under Shodhmedha, a scholarship of ₹5000 per month is given for three years to those women research students who are not getting financial help or scholarship from any other source. Only those girl students who have completed the course work can apply for the scholarship.

It may be noted that this will be the third phase of the Shodhmedha scheme. Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai has started several new schemes including Karmayogi, Karmodaya and Shodhmedha in the interest of the students in the last three years, due to which the students are getting financial assistance along with excellent opportunities for overall development.

Dean Student’s Welfare Professor Poonam Tandon said that last year more than 50 applications were received from different departments under Shodhmedha scheme, in which 10 girl students were selected on the basis of interview.

Presently, 20 research students are getting this scholarship as 10 girl students are selected every year. She said that in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, such a programme goes a long way in ensuring an efficient and supportive environment for girl students. Lucknow University is the first state university which is benefiting its students by starting such student centric schemes, she said.