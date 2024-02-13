LU PhD aspirants soar: 7,200 applications in for 974 seats
The University of Lucknow has received 7,200 applications for 974 PhD seats, an increase from last year's 6,574 applicants. The entrance exam will be held on Feb 24 and 25. Admit cards can be downloaded from Feb 18. For inquiries, contact 0522-4150500.
The University of Lucknow has received a bigger number of application forms this year from candidates seeking admission to various PhD courses. LU has received 7,200 applications for about 974 seats in 41 subjects. Last year (2022-23), the number of applicants was 6,574.
The last date for submission of online applications for the session 2023-24 ended on February 10. The entrance examination will be conducted on February 24 and 25 on both campuses of LU.
Candidates can download the admit card of the entrance examination from February 18 using the login ID received earlier. They can check the date and content of the PhD entrance examination by visiting ‘PhD Admissions’ on the Admissions Page of the Lucknow University website www.lkouniv.ac.in.
In case of any inconvenience, candidates can contact the helpline no. 0522-4150500 from 10 am to 6 pm.