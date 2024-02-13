LU PhD aspirants soar: 7,200 applications in for 974 seats

The University of Lucknow has received a bigger number of application forms this year from candidates seeking admission to various PhD courses. LU has received 7,200 applications for about 974 seats in 41 subjects. Last year (2022-23), the number of applicants was 6,574. The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

The last date for submission of online applications for the session 2023-24 ended on February 10. The entrance examination will be conducted on February 24 and 25 on both campuses of LU.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Candidates can download the admit card of the entrance examination from February 18 using the login ID received earlier. They can check the date and content of the PhD entrance examination by visiting ‘PhD Admissions’ on the Admissions Page of the Lucknow University website www.lkouniv.ac.in.

In case of any inconvenience, candidates can contact the helpline no. 0522-4150500 from 10 am to 6 pm.