LU PhD students script, enact short plays on social issues

For the first time, PhD students of the Department of English and Modern European Languages, University of Lucknow, scripted and enacted short plays that dealt with major themes such as sexual orientation, addiction, parental pressure and Dalit issues.

Students enacting their scripts on stage at Lucknow University (HT Photo)

The department organised a two-day workshop followed by performances by PhD scholars on the occasion of the World Theatre Day (March 27). “Padam Shri prof Raj Bisaria’s message was read out during the event. It was the same stage where he started student production in the 1960s,” said prof Meenakshi Pawha, who guided the students.

Four plays were enacted. The first play was entitled Kli which was based on parental pressure leading to suicide. The second play was on sexual (LGBT) rights, the third was on addiction (alcoholism), and the last was on dalit youths and their struggle, she said.

The event was witnessed by dean, faculty of arts, prof Arvind Awasthi, DSW, Prof Poonam Tandon, head, prof Priyadarshini, faculty members and students of the department.

