LU reduces eligibility criteria for admission to PG courses

LUCKNOW Lucknow University has reduced the eligibility criteria for admission to post-graduate courses by 5-10% as the National Education Policy (NEP) mandates that students of one stream may opt for a subject of another stream. The resolution was passed by the admission committee of the university on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For admission to the MA course, a candidate should have at least 45% marks in graduation in the subject which he/she wants to pursue.

If the candidate has not studied the subject to be pursued in MA, then he/she should have a minimum 50% marks in BA. Likewise, if a graduate candidate of any other stream wants to take admission to the MA course, he/she should have a minimum of 50% marks.

The committee also decided that there will be no interviews for admission to the LL.M and M.Ed courses in Lucknow University.

Similarly, foreign PhD students will be admitted on supernumerary seats and be exempted from interview.

Graduate students admitted under NEP (BA, BSc) can take any one of their major subjects in the seventh semester, stated Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}