LU student is elected pradhan: Will give my village a makeover

Arushi Singh, 21, who is pursuing BA LLB second year from Lucknow University, won the recently held election to the post of Gram Sabha Pradhan at village Seheriya, Wazirganj block in Gonda district.

“It was like a dream come true. I was declared winner at around 1.30 pm and soon friends and relatives started calling,” said Arushi, who is pursuing the course from City Law College, an affiliate college of LU.

“Now it is my duty to make it a smart village with good internet connectivity and better public service,” she added.

“My grandmother, Vidyawati Singh won election to this post in 2000. And prior to her my great grandfather won election here. It is a small village of 1500 population. And they love us. I am happy to carry forward the family legacy,” said Arushi.

There were four contestants to the post and Arushi was declared winner with 384 votes. She enjoyed support from her family who always encouraged her to contest the election.

Arushi reached Gonda on March 2 and started door-to-door campaign following all COVID-19 guidelines. “I encouraged the youth and their parents not to lower their guard in COVID-19 times,” she said.

Her mother Garima Singh is reader of district judge in civil court while father Dharmendra Singh is a steno of commissioner of police in Lucknow.

After law graduation, she wants to prepare for the PCS examination.

Talking about her development plan, Arushi said, “Firstly I will focus on education system for girls and boys and maintain the toilets with special emphasis on health and hygiene. I will focus on the improvement of the social and economic condition of people.”

“I will focus on the health, employment, infrastructure and the basic amenities like housing, drinking water and sanitation. I will ensure that the people of my village get to avail the benefits of all the schemes run by the centre and the state government,” she said.

Arushi is all for restoration of student union elections in state universities and degree colleges as it is a democratic right of students’ community.

