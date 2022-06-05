LU students make a mark in GAT-B

Students of Lucknow University have made their mark in the all India level entrance exam, GAT-B - Graduate Aptitude Test for Biotechnology, conducted for admission to MSc in Biotechnology.

The results of this examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency, were declared on Saturday. Among the successful students are B Sc Genetics third year students, Sumit Singh (all India rank 35), Subhash Chandra Chaurasia (all India rank 114) and Shivanshi Madeshiya (all India rank 129).

This year, only 1080 candidates have been declared successful in this entrance examination conducted at the country level.

Lucknow University vice-chancellor professor Alok Kumar Rai congratulated all successful students and wished them the best in the future.

Congratulating the successful students, dean, students’ welfare, professor Poonam Tandon said that the students of Lucknow University have always had a special interest towards higher education and research and “today many of our alumni, not only in the country but in many universities and research institutes abroad, are doing well and setting the highest standards.”

This exam is conducted for admission to MSc in Biotechnology in many universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University, which is funded by the department of biotechnology established by the government of India.

