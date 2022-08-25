LU students stage protest against police

Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them.

A group of students locked the main gate at 8 am and staged a sit-in, alleging that outsiders entered the campus and created ruckus a few days ago, but the police were now harassing them. The main reason for the protest was the assault on the students by some outside elements in the law hostel on August 18.

In that connection, the police had picked up the mess owner who with the help of university students beat up the trouble makers. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them.

Proctor in charge LU Second Campus Mohd Ahmad said the students were upset as police entered their hostel recently at late night, without informing university authorities. He said the university had asked the police not to enter the hostel without informing the provost. After this, students stopped the protest at around 3.30 pm.

DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.

Another police official said, “A couple of days ago, three people snatched some money from a passer-by and ran inside the university. An FIR regarding the matter was lodged. We will not cause harm to any innocent student of the university. We will take action only if any named complaint is lodged.”

PG entrance test

Lucknow University Postgraduate Entrance Test for the session 2022-23 will be held on the campus from September 10 to 17.

Since the last date for submission of Masters’ form is August 30, the subject wise exam schedule will be released on September 3.

The centre of examination will be in the main and second campus of Lucknow University.

Candidates may download the admit card from the university website with their login ID from September 6.