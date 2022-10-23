LU to support 52 needy students under VC Care Fund

The Lucknow University on Saturday released a list of 52 selected students out of 500 applications received under VC Care Fund. These students will get financial assistance of ₹11,000 to meet their needs.

“The list of selected students has been released. The VC Care Fund was started by the vice chancellor of Lucknow University, professor Alok Kumar Rai to support poor and needy students,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

“VC care fund is a collective effort of all of us so that all possible obstacles be removed in the education of a student,” said vice chancellor professor Alok Kumar Rai.

Dean student welfare professor Poonam Tandon said that more than 500 applications were received for VC Care Fund.

“Identifying the needy student among these was a difficult task. Therefore, preference was given to those students who had recently lost their family due to some reason or their parents were critically ill due to which depositing fees has become a problem for them,” she said.

After talking to the screened candidates for this purpose, a list of 52 students has been released. The list has been uploaded on the website of Lucknow University. Cheques to these selected students will be handed over after Diwali, DSW said.