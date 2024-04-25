Lucknow admin ropes in RWAs to increase voting percentage

LUCKNOW Concerned over the low turnout in the first phase of elections, the district administration on Wednesday reached out to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) with an aim to increase the voting percentage in Lucknow to 70% this time from 54% in the previous Lok Sabha election. The focus is on increasing voter turnout at all booths of the state capital. Authorities addressing RWA representatives at LDA hall on Wednesday. (Sourced)

“We have approached RWAs as they have the potential to play an important role in mobilising people to come out and vote. Voting is not just a right, it’s a duty. By engaging with RWAs, we hope to create a sense of collective responsibility that will lead to a higher voter turnout,” said district electoral officer Surya Pal Gangwar while addressing representatives of RWAs at LDA hall.

He said the aim is to make sure all eligible voters in Lucknow exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections. “We have invited RWA representatives to emphasise on their responsibilities in increasing voter turnout. The government spends considerable resources on providing civic facilities at every polling station. If a booth has a list of 1,500 voters but only 300 show up, the facilities created for the remaining 1,200 go waste. It’s a loss not just for the Election Commission but for the country,” emphasised Gangwar.

During the previous elections in Lucknow, the Election Commission of India (ECI) arranged for approximately 35 lakh voters across thousands of booths spread across the district, offering amenities such as water, childcare, and restrooms. However, only 20 lakh voters turned up, leaving resources intended for another 15 lakh voters unused. This resulted in a significant waste of public funds.

Gangwar explained, “When we examined why 15 lakh people didn’t turn up to vote, we found the primary reason was a lack of motivation. That’s why we’ve called on RWAs to help encourage residents to participate in the electoral process. We urged office-bearers of RWAs to reach out to every citizen in their respective communities, whether it’s a multi-storey housing society or a different neighbourhood, to ensure people come out to vote.”

He said, “To further support voter engagement, the district administration has launched various applications and online portals to ensure no names are missing from the electoral rolls. These digital tools also help voters find their designated polling booths, allowing them to plan their voting day in advance.”

“We have trained office bearers of RWAs in operating these applications and ensure that names of all residents in societies are included and every one knows where his/her booth is located,” added Gangwar.