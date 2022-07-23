Lucknow administration prepares for I-Day week, new celebrations planned

The Lucknow administration is preparing for its 75th Independence Day celebration in an entirely new way. Other than hoisting the tri-colour at all the government establishments and private houses under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, the administration will observe the I-Day week, informed Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate. Several patriotic and cultural programmes will mark the 75th anniversary of independence, he added.

“Lucknow will observe the I-Day week, starting from August 11 to August 17, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the ministry of home affairs to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian independence,” DM said.

The DM elaborated that the entire city would be decked up on the day, the crossings would be lit up in tri-colours, and all commercial establishments would be asked to decorate in the theme to celebrate the day.

The week-long celebration will include cultural and patriotic activities. Furthermore, the DM instructed his officials to ensure that all government facilities hoisted the national flag measuring 20 by 30 inches. Additionally, he instructed Nagar Nigam to make sure the entire city is cleaned.

