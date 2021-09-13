Lucknow admn puts price cap on dengue, related tests

LUCKNOW The district administration put a price cap on dengue and related tests and warned laboratories that overpricing would initiate legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

People should not be charged more than ₹1,200 for NS1 ELISA test, if carried out at the lab and not more than ₹1,400, if the test is done at the patient’s residence, stated the administration’s new dengue and related tests price list released on Monday.

The district administration’s initiative is an outcome of several complaints related to overpricing by laboratories. “We are fighting out dengue, the same way we fought against Covid during first and second waves. Overpricing in dengue tests would not be tolerated. Of late, we have received several complaints of overpricing, hence it should be made sure that no laboratory charges more than the prescribed amount,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate while addressing a meeting with laboratory owners.

As per the administration’s price list, not more than ₹1,000 should be charged for carrying out the NS1 card test.

A maximum of ₹750 would be charged for IGM ELISA test, if carried out in the lab and ₹800 if carried out at the patient’s residence. Not more than ₹750 should be charged for IGA ELISA test in the laboratory and ₹800, if carried out at the patient’s residence. The IGM card test would cost ₹600. The administration also fixed charges for platelet count test at ₹250, if carried out in the lab and ₹350, if carried out at the patient’s residence. The price list also stated that 1 unit platelet RDP would not cost more than ₹400.

The DM said no hospital or laboratory should charge more than the prescribed amount. “We will initiate strict action against the erring body if they were found indulging in overpricing,” he said.

The administration also divided the city into 24 sector teams in order to keep a check on the growing cases of dengue. He also directed the health department to ensure that no panic situation is caused and overpricing is checked.

BOX

Price list for dengue/related tests

NS1 ELISA in laboratory for ₹1,200

NS1 ELISA at patient’s resident for ₹1,400

NS1 CARD test for ₹1,000

IGM ELISA in lab for ₹750

IGM ELISA at patient’s residence for ₹800

IGA ELISA in lab ₹750

IGA ELISA at patient’s residence for ₹800

IGM card test for ₹600

Platelet count in lab for ₹250

Platelet count at patient’s residence for ₹350

1 unit platelet RDP for ₹400