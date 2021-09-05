Lucknow aims for 1 lakh Covid jabs today

The health authorities aim to administer over a lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at 160 centres during a mega drive in Lucknow on Monday.

“We aim to administer over one lakh doses during the day. In all, 250 doses of the vaccine will be available at each booth,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

“The 160 vaccination centres will have 461 booths,” said Dr Agrawal.

As many as 104 of the 160 centres will be workplace Covid vaccination centres. They include Gurudwara Sadar in Cantt, primary school at Salauli in Gosaiganj, primary school Baghamau in Chinhat, a shopping complex opposite Gyan Dairy Kursi Road, Model School at Insaf Nagar in Indira Nagar, Swarna Jayanti Market in Sector 17 Indira Nagar, Panchayat Bhavan in Kakori, Panchayat Bhavan at Mohanlalganj and LDA in Gomti Nagar.

Till now, Lucknow’s highest single-day vaccination was 92,274 doses on August 27.

Beneficiaries may visit the workplace Covid vaccination centres with valid ID, including driving licence, passport, voter ID, Aadhaar, PAN card and get the vaccine dose, said district magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

The target vaccination assigned to Lucknow is 86,400 but the health department aims to cross one lakh doses.

“Mega vaccination drive is an opportunity for all, particularly those who face trouble in registering themselves on the portal or fail to get a slot. All such hassles would be solved by the staff at workplace vaccination centres,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Among the routine vaccination centres are hospitals, including Ram Sagar Mishra, Balrampur, Civil, BRD Mahanagar, Jhalkaribai, Avantibai, apart from 19 community health centres and 18 primary health centres. King George’s Medical University, SGPGIMS and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences will also conduct vaccination via slot booking.