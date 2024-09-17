Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow bids grand adieu to Bappa

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 17, 2024 10:19 PM IST

Bright processions filled the city for Lord Ganesh's immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, blending joy and sorrow as devotees bid farewell to the idols.

Grand processions by people dressed in bright traditional clothes were taken out throughout the city for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the ten-day Ganesh Utsav, on Tuesday.

A procession on the way to Jhulelal Park in Lucknow on TuesdayD (Mushtaq Ali/HT)
A procession on the way to Jhulelal Park in Lucknow on TuesdayD (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Some danced to the beats of dhol while chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Maurya, agle baras tu jaldi aa (Hail Lord Ganesh, come back soon next year)’. Others were left teary-eyed as they bid a hearty goodbye to the idols they revered during the festival. People also applied gulal on each other and imitated aghoris and performed fire stunts.

Sanjay Kumar, 38, who immersed his Ganesh idol about three days back turned up to watch others bid adieu to the deity at Jhulelal Park. “It is the last day of the festival. My wife and I have been coming to the Gomti riverbank every year for the last 15 years for the Visarjan,” said Kumar.

Shiva Mishra, 38, who came to the venue with his parents and kids, said, “We clicked several photographs and made videos with the idol to make memories about this year’s Ganesh Puja before getting the idol immersed in water.”

Shweta Singh Chauhan, 25, and her sister Anshi, 15, celebrated the ten-day festival for the first time with their family. They reached the artificial pond at Jhulelal Park with an extensive procession. “My heart feels heavy. It feels as if I am bidding farewell to my family member. I am looking forward to the next Ganesh Chaturthi,” said Chauhan.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On