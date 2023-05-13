No processing fee on renewal of bar licences in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved amendment to the Excise Policy-2023-24 that provides for no levy of any processing fee on the renewal of bar licences in the state.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved amendment to the Excise Policy-2023-24. (Pic for representation)

“Processing fee for applications for bar licences will be 10% of the licence fee and the renewal fee will be 01% of the licence fee, which has been amended to the extent that in case of renewal of bar licences processing fee will not be charged,” said a press statement issued by Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary (excise).

The cabinet also modified the provision about procurement of excess liquor. “The provision has been modified to the extent that procurement of liquor in excess of the fixed minimum monthly revenue will not be taken into consideration for determination of minimum monthly revenue in future and new monthly division of annual revenue has been done for beer shops,” it said.

The excise policy provided that MRP in bold font should be marked in dimension 1cm x 1cm on the top right side of the label of each bottle/tetra pack. The cabinet approved an amendment providing that the above restriction will not be applicable in cases of bottles of foreign liquor, beer and LAB.

NOD FOR SELECTION OF MSI FOR UP112 PROJECT

The state cabinet gave approval to a proposal regarding the selection of Master System Integrator (MSI) for the second phase of the UP112 project.

The request for proposal (RFP) was decentralized into three parts for separate bids – technology RFP, call centre manpower RFP and training RFP. The cabinet authorised the chief minister for any amendment required in future for the smooth implementation of the project.

The decentralization will end the monopoly of big companies/service providers (vendors). Due to low bid value, sufficient number of firms/service providers (vendors) will be able to participate in the bidding process. The possibility of healthy competition will prevail, due to which competitive bids will be received at lowest price, said a state government spokesperson.

PROPOSAL TO SCRAP 12.5% CENTAGE

The state cabinet approved a proposal to scrap the 12.5% centage that government agencies charge for carrying out work on government projects and introduced a new system for the purpose for corporations like the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam. The centage will be 10% for works of ₹25 crore, 8% for projects between ₹25 crore and ₹50 crore, 7% for projects of ₹50 crore to ₹100 crore and 5% for projects of ₹100 crore and above. The centage will be 6.87% on the works of PWD and irrigation department etc.

AD HOC TEACHERS’ TENURE EXTENDED

The cabinet also gave a nod to a proposal to extend till the academic session 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 (barring summer break) the tenure of ad hoc teachers working on honorarium in aided and government secondary Sanskrit schools. It also approved appointment of ad hoc teachers in Sanskrit schools on vacant posts.

INQUIRY REPORT ON MORADABAD RIOTS

The cabinet approved a proposal to table in the state legislature the report of an inquiry commission, which was set up to probe communal riots that took place in Moradabad after Eid namaz on August 13, 1980. The riots claimed lives of 83 people and left 112 injured. The previous government had not allowed the report to be placed before the state cabinet or the state legislature.

WHEAT SUBSIDY

The state cabinet gave a go-ahead to a proposal to provide subsidy of ₹37.18 per quintal to make up for the deduction of the amount for buying wheat of under reduced specifications (URS) category.

The Union government, vide order dated April 13, 2023, had asked for deduction of ₹37.18 per quintal for buying URS category wheat from farmers. The quality of wheat has been affected due to untimely rains and hailstorm etc. The farmers will now get complete payment as per the MSP of ₹2,125 per quintal.

E-PoP MACHINES

The cabinet also approved UPDesco’s request for proposal (RFP) for setting up electronic point of purchase (e-POP) machines at wheat and paddy procurement centres to ensure that farmers get maximum benefits of MSP.

