U.P. cabinet approves proposal to set up two new jails in Hathras, Kushinagar

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up two new jails in Hathras and Kushinagar to bring down overcrowding in state prisons that are bursting at the seams.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet . (Pic for representation)

To note, UP jails have 1,19,526 inmates against the sanctioned capacity of 64,223 prisoners.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also approved a proposal to transfer 2.00 hectares land of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Veterinary Science University to the public works department (PWD) for setting up a Circuit House with high quality facilities for VVIPs in Mathura.

An official press release said the prisoners of Hathras were now housed in Aligarh jail, situated at a distance of about 45 km. This had led to overcrowding in Aligarh jail where 4070 inmates were lodged against the sanctioned capacity of 1178 prisoners. A new jail having a capacity of 1026 prisoners would be set up in Hathras at a cost of ₹184.94 crore. A proposal to set up a new jail in Kushinagar with a capacity of 1000 inmates was also approved.

The state cabinet decided to provide a total of .781 hectares of land of different departments, including revenue (.491 hectares), PWD (.068 hectares) and irrigation and water resources department (.222-hectares) to the prisons department free of cost.

Land acquisition

The state cabinet approved a proposal to acquire additional land for development of tourism in an area close to Ranipur Tiger Reserve, Chitrakoot in Bundelkhand region. According to minister for prisons Surya Pratap Shahi, development of tourism facilities at Ranipur Tiger Reserve, fourth tiger reserve in UP after Dudhwa, Amangarh and Pilibhit, will lead to socio-economic uplift of the people.

Shahbad-Rampur Road

The state cabinet also approved a proposal for expenditure of ₹205.36 crore for broadening and beautification of 57.592 km-long parts of Shahbad-Rampur road (state highway number 144) in Rampur.

Amount for shelter home kids increased

The state cabinet approved a proposal to increase the amount being spent on maintenance of children living in NGO-run homes from ₹2000 per child per month to ₹4000 per child per month under Mission Vatsalya Yojana.

Fourth class staff

The state cabinet approved a proposal to employ 267 regular fourth class employees of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam in the urban local bodies on the basis of body shopping. This will bring down the expenditure that the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has been incurring on the surplus employees.

Rules approved

The state cabinet approved Uttar Pradesh Engineering Service (Irrigation Department) (Group A) (Sixth Amendment) Rules 2023. The existing rules provide for promotion of superintending engineers as chief engineer in the year when they have completed 25 years of service and one year of service as superintending engineer. The state cabinet has decided to bring down the provision of 25 years of service to 22 years.

TS Mishra varsity

The state cabinet approved draft of Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (seventh amendment) Ordinance 2023 to amend the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act-2019 to pave way for setting up of TS Mishra University, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh and issue letter of intent thereafter.

Demolition proposal okayed

The state cabinet approved a proposal to demolish the existing buildings on the additional land taken for the development of public facilities in the Ma Vindhyaavaasini Devi Corridor expansion/beautification project. It approved an expenditure of ₹63.05 lakh for demolition and disposal of garbage etc. It also approved a proposal to demolish 13 buildings of Raja Pratap Bahadur Hospital Pratapgarh- (attached to Dr Sonelal Patel State Medical College).