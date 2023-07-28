‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme from Aug 9; Yogi reviews preparations

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ event to be organised here on the occasion of Independence Day. The programme themed ‘mitti ko naman, veeron ko vandan’ will be organised across UP from August 9 to 15.

Reviewing the preparations for the event, the CM said: “Amrit Kalash Yatra will be organised from Lucknow to Delhi.” (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the programme is a tribute to the nation. “Every citizen of Uttar Pradesh should become a participant in this patriotism-filled campaign,” Adityanath was quoted as saying in a statement issued here.

The Centre had on Wednesday decided to organise ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ events across the country from August 9-15, marking the culmination of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The main programme is likely to be organised on August 29-30 on Kartavya Path, Delhi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reviewing the preparations for the event, the CM said: “Amrit Kalash Yatra will be organised from Lucknow to Delhi. Soil from each village and city will be collected in this kalash (pot). The kalash will be collected from villages up to gram panchayats as well as from block headquarters up to the district headquarters,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalash of all urban bodies will be collected at the municipal corporations/ municipalities at the district headquarters. From there, the pots will be assembled in Lucknow. And the Amrit Kalash Yatra will carry the kalash from Lucknow to Kartavya Path, Delhi, via Noida, he said.

He said Shilaphalakam will be installed in each gram panchayat and urban body. “The names of people who sacrificed their lives for the nation will be written on a stone panel (shilaphalakam).The vision of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit varsh’ will be displayed on Shilaphalakam,” stated the CM.

Under the ‘Veeron ka Vandan’ programme, families of defence/security personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country will be felicitated. As part of Panch Pran, a pledge will be administered to people in all villages for the unity and sovereignty of the country. Also, each village panchayat will plant saplings under Vasudha Vandan programme, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the district magistrates should prepare an action plan for the successful organisation of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ event. Cultural events will also be organized from August 9 to 15,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON