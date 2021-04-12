Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow civic body prepares crematoriums to cope with rise in Covid fatalities
lucknow news

Lucknow civic body prepares crematoriums to cope with rise in Covid fatalities

With 15,353 new Covid-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.
ANI
APR 12, 2021
The officer informed that five electric crematoriums will be procured within 15-20 days.(AP representative image)

Amid a spurt in the daily Covid-19 death count, the city municipal corporation has decided to procure more electric crematoriums to make sure families of Covid-19 victims do not face problems in conducting the last rites of their loved ones.

Lucknow reported 4,444 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, "There has been a surge in Covid death cases in Lucknow. For that reason, there have been issues in cremating the dead bodies."

"There is a manpower issue. Many of the labourers are reluctant to do their job due to fear of Covid-19 spread. We have deputed 100 people for cremation work. Further, we have improved the cleaning facility and drinking water facilities have been provided," he said.

The officer informed that five electric crematoriums will be procured within 15-20 days, adding that tenders will be issued in this regard.

"Once these crematoriums are established, the waiting time to cremate bodies will be less than one hour," he added.

With 15,353 new Covid-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

