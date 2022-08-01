Lucknow: Cloth trader killed over personal rivalry, two held

With the arrest of two persons, the Lucknow police on Sunday claimed to have worked out the sensational murder of a 28-year-old city trader, Mahendra Maurya, who was shot dead on Ring Road by unidentified assailants while he was returning home after closing his shop in Para area on July 25.

In a press note issued by the Lucknow police, the police officials said the murder was the fallout of one-sided liking for Mahendra’s wife by one Sanjay Maurya who is still at large.

They both had confrontation over the issue a few days before the incident.

The officials said total six people were found to be involved in the entire execution of crime. They said two persons, Satish Gautam and Mukesh Rawat, have been arrested while efforts were on to arrest four others.

The officials said, Satish Gautam along with another shooter Gyan Singh Yadav alias Gyani and Sanjay Gautam executed the murder. Mukesh Rawat did recee of Mahendra’s daily movement and followed his car on the day of crime. They said efforts were on for the arrest of main conspirator Sanjay Maurya and three others namely the main shooter Gyan Singh Yadav, and Dinesh Singh Thakur who helped the accused in procuring SIM cards on his identity proof, and one Shani Kashyap.

Sharing further details, Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) informed that Mukesh Rawat and Dinesh Singh Thakur followed Mukesh from his shop and they informed Satish and Gyan about his movement. “As per their plan, Satish Gautam parked his motorcycle in front of Mahendra’s car when he reached below Bhuwar bridge following which the victim had to stop his car. At the same time, Sanjay and Gyani came down walking and killed Mahendra. They later fled from the crime scene in separate directions to mislead the police,” he said. “Shani Kashyap was kept as backup shooter in case the main shooters failed to execute the crime,” he added.

Mahendra had suffered two bullet wounds on his chest and stomach in the attack and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU). His father Roshal Lal Maurya had lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder against unidentified assailants in this connection.

