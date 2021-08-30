Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Lucknow constable attacked while resisting molestation bid, youth held

A senior police office said the constable was on pink patrolling duty, a unit set up to bring down incidents of crime against women and girls, when the incident happened.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The constable was on patrolling the area when the incident happened,(Photo by Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)

An on-duty woman constable was hit with a rod on her face when she resisted lewd remarks from a youth in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Sunday. The man was arrested after locals chased and nabbed him when he tried to escape.

Police said the constable was patrolling the area when the man, son of an advocate, passed lewd comments on her. When confronted, he hit her with an iron rod and the constable had to be admitted to a hospital after she fell on the road with severe head injury, a report in Live Hindustan said.

Assistant commissioner of police Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the constable was on pink patrolling duty, a unit set up to bring down incidents of crime against women and girls, when the incident happened.

The youth, Prabhat Kumar, has been booked for murder attempt, molestation and causing grievous hurt to a government servant to deter her from duty.

Attempts were reportedly being made till late in the night to save the accused, but the department has decided to frame serious charges against Kumar and ensure strict punishment. The police commissioner has also ordered stringent action against the accused.

molestation bid lucknow police
