Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow Development Authority starts community kitchen for kin of Covid patients, vaccination for staff
lucknow news

Lucknow Development Authority starts community kitchen for kin of Covid patients, vaccination for staff

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Monday started a community kitchen that would provide free meals to the kin of Covid patients who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 12:38 AM IST
HT Image

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Monday started a community kitchen that would provide free meals to the kin of Covid patients who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city.

Abhishek Prakash, vice chairman of LDA, who is also the district magistrate, reviewed preparation of food in the kitchen that is operating from the LDA’s community centre in Gomti Nagar.

“A large number of people from outside Lucknow are also undergoing treatment in the state capital. For kin of such Covid patients making arrangement of food is an uphill task,” said Prakash.

“The centre will provide lunch and dinner to the attendants of patients. Those who need the service can contact at this mobile number 7081101777. Proper hygiene will be maintained in the kitchen to make sure quality food is served,” Prakash said.

Even last year during the lockdown, the development authority had provided food packets daily to the needy across the city.

Also in the day, the LDA also started vaccination drive at its Gomti Nagar office for its employees and their family members.

To note several employees of the development authority had succumbed to Covid in the last two months.

On day one of the drive, 240 people in the age group of 18-45 years were vaccinated. While 70 people above 45 years also took the jab.

Secretary, LDA, Pawan Kumar Gangwar has also issued an appeal to staff members to get vaccinated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP