Lucknow News
lucknow news

Lucknow Development Authority to develop 11 commercial hubs along Green Corridor

The Green Corridor project has been conceptualised to connect two ends of Lucknow through a four-lane road and is expected to ease traffic movement
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Green Corridor is coming up between IIM Road and Kisan Path. (pic for representation only)

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will develop 11 commercial hubs along both sides of the Green Corridor coming up between IIM Road and Kisan Path, said officials of the development authority.

The Green Corridor project has been conceptualised to connect two ends of the city through a four-lane road. It is expected to ease traffic movement and cut down travel time from one part of the city to another from an hour to 15 minutes. The corridor will connect Hardoi Road, Sitapur Road, Old Lucknow and Khadra with Gomti Nagar.

The development authority has identified 45 acres land for this project.

The LDA has added this project in feasibility report of the Green Corridor and will add it in the detailed project report (DPR).

Now, Tata Consultant Engineers, the consultant of the project, will present its report detailing expenses and expected income from the commercial hubs.

According to LDA officials, these commercial hubs will be developed in two phases- eight in first and three in second.

The officials further said the authority has estimated to earn around 10,800 crore from sale of residential and commercial properties along the corridor.

Of this, 2700 crore income has been estimated from sale of residential properties and 8100 crore from commercial properties.

Construction work for the first phase will start from October, said officials adding that separate detailed project reports will be prepared for all phases.

LDA secretary will be the nodal officer and facilitate coordination with other departments for execution of the project.

It may be pointed out that industrial clusters will also come up along other expressways.

The state government has got approval from the Centre to develop industrial clusters in Agra and Prayagraj.

The Yogi Adityanath government had sought nod from the Centre to allow development of two Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) at a greenfield site near Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Prayagraj and near expressway in Agra.

These clusters will come up along the 1839-km long Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) whose 57 percent is in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will execute the projects.

The clusters are expected to attract an investment of over 15,000 crore and will generate more than one lakh direct and indirect employment.

