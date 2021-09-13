Lucknow Development Authority to e-auction properties to ensure transparency

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will adopt e-auction route for its commercial properties to ensure transparency. Stating this LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi said an e-auction will take place on September 26 and interested can register on the authority’s portal www.eauctionlda.in from September 14 to 20.

Only registered people will be allowed to take part in the e-auction. According to LDA official in-charge of e-auction Amit Rathore, shops, commercial plots, health centre in Gomti Nagar scheme, shops near Saraswati Apartment in Sector 4, Gomti Nagar, and shops in CG City will be up for auction. A nursing home in Jankipuram, shopping mall in Basant Kunj on Hardoi road will also be up for auction.

Apart from this, the development authority has also decided to organise a separate e-auction for its shops lying vacant in various commercial establishments across the city. To take part in the auction process for shops, interested can register at the LDA’s portal from September 16 to 25. The e-auction of these properties will take place on September 30.