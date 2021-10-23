Lucknow district judge prohibits arms on court campus

Lucknow: Now, no one will be allowed to carry arms or fire- arms on the district court campus. Anyone flouting this rule will face stern action.

District judge Survesh Kumar has issued an order prohibiting carrying of arms or fire arms on the court campus and warning of stern action for violation of the order.

Issuing the order on Friday, the district judge directed the district magistrate, commissioner of police, chief judicial magistrate, officer incharge of court security, officer incharge of Central Nazarat and station house officer, Wazirganj police station to enforce the order.

The order clearly states that no one will be allowed to carry any type of arm or fire arm on the district court campus, north block, south block, multi-story court complex and old high court campus.

The district judge has also instructed to paste the copy of the order at every entry point of the court.

He has also ordered police outpost in charge, district court, to enforce the order strictly.

It may be pointed out that lawyer Bhupendra Singh was shot dead inside the court room of additional district judge, Shahjahanpur, on October 18 this year.

The district judge has also directed the court administration to issue identity cards to lawyers having certificate of practice. This identity card will have signature of the district judge and it will be mandatory for all lawyers to carry it.

The Central Bar Association of the district court had requested district judge Sarvesh Kumar to issue identity cards to lawyers.

“The district judge has issued orders to court administration to issue identity cards to lawyers who have certificate of practice. The court administration will issue these ID cards having signature of the district judge,” said Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, district court.

“We have received several complaints of unwanted elements roaming on the court campus in lawyers’ uniform. This has to be stopped,” said Sunil Dwivedi,.

“Soon, this system will be implemented. At all entry points of the court campus lawyers will have to produce this identity card,” he said.

The lawyers’ body also wants strict compliance with the district judge’s order to make the court campus safe and secure for both litigants and lawyers.