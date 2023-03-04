Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow docs give new lease of life to man hurt by manjha

Lucknow docs give new lease of life to man hurt by manjha

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 04, 2023 01:15 AM IST

Dr Nikhil Puri, consultant, plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery at the hospital, who performed this complex surgery, in a press conference on Friday said, “The 34-year-old man from Lucknow was brought to the hospital in a critical condition with heavy bleeding due to severe injuries in the neck (trachea and jugular vein). The mishap took place while he was travelling on his bike.”

Doctors of the Apollomedics Hospital successfully conducted a complex surgery on a man severely injured by Chinese manjha.

On examination, doctors found that the external jugular vein, the internal jugular vein and trachea were badly injured and blood was oozing continuously. External-jugular vein, Internal jugular vein, wind pipe and trachea are all important anatomical structures in the neck that play a crucial role in blood circulation and respiratory system.

The team immediately decided to perform surgery on this patient and repair the damaged veins. After a 7-hour-long complex surgery, the patient was saved. The patient has now fully recovered and has been discharged from the hospital, said the doctor.

Interacting with the media, the patient said, “When the throat was cut, I was able to feel the blood flowing from the wound and realized I might not survive. At that time I was not able to decide whether to see my son’s face for the last time or go for treatment. It’s a new life for me after surgery.”

