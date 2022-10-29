Lucknow: FIR of assault, murder against Gosaiganj nagar panchayat chairman

Months after an incident wherein a man was allegedly assaulted that later led to his death, the Lucknow police on Friday registered an FIR of assault and murder against Gosaiganj nagar panchayat chairman Nikhil Mishra at Gosaiganj police station in compliance with the orders of a city court, said police officials on Saturday.

They said the FIR was lodged in connection with the death of a laundry operator on March 25 earlier this year. Inspector, Gosaiganj police station, Deepak Kumar Pandey told the media persons that the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (for murder) and 352 (for physical assault) on the complaint of the deceased Vikas Kannuajiya’s father Ram Kumar in the court.

Sharing further details, another police official said Ram Kumar had alleged in the complaint that his son Vikas, in his late 20s, used to do laundry work and demanded his pending payment for the same work done by him for the office of Nikhil Mishra.

He said the complainant alleged that his son was called at the chairman’s office at around 9 pm to clear his pending payment on March 25 and was thrashed brutally by goons. He said the complainant alleged that his son was later thrown on the office gate where he was found in a critical state and was rushed to a hospital.

He said the victim later succumbed to his injuries but the police did not register his complaint in the matter. He said the complainant approached the court following which a direction was issued to lodge the FIR and investigate the matter.

People close to Nikhil Mishra, however, refuted the allegations and alleged that the FIR had been lodged as part of a larger conspiracy against him.