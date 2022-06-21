Lucknow gets 3.1 mm rain, some respite from heat

Lucknow: A day after the south-west monsoon entered some parts of south-east Uttar Pradesh, the state capital experienced 3.1 mm rain in the afternoon that brought a little relief from the hot, humid and sultry weather.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 37.4 and 26.5 degrees Celsius respectively, on Tuesday. The forecast for Wednesday is that the weather will most likely be dry over west UP, with rain and thundershowers very likely at isolated places in east UP, according to IMD bulletin.

Bahraich experienced maximum of 31 mm rainfall, Hardoi 11.4 mm, Jhansi 10.4 mm and Kanpur City 1.8 mm rain.

Met director (Lucknow) JP Gupta said, “The monsoon entered into southeast UP, especially in Sonbhadra district on Monday and is likely to take a few days before it reaches Lucknow.”

Barring Fatehgarh (41.7 degrees Celsius), for the second consecutive day the maximum temperature across most met stations in Uttar Pradesh dropped to below 40 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}