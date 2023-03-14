Lucknow girls to represent India at international championship

Three girls from the state capital- Neha Bharti, Vandana Kashyap and Roshni Bharti, who were working as domestic workers until now, are set to represent India at the Asia Oceanic Ultimate and Guts Championship to be held in the Philippines in September. This is an international championship for Ultimate Frisbee, a unique self-referred and mixed-gender team sport that is played around the world and recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

Neha Bharti, Vandana Kashyap and Roshni Bharti. (HT PHOTO)

The three athletes are part of Awadh KHELadis, which is Uttar Pradesh’s top Ultimate Frisbee team and one of the best teams in the country.

Akshai Abraham, their coach who works under Project KHEL, a Lucknow-based NGO, which has been working tirelessly at the grassroots level to uplift adolescents said, “Each of these girls has fought battles every single day in the last five years, working in multiple homes as domestic help to fund their own education, and fighting with their families to show up every day at practice. It is significant to know that each of these three young girls is a first-generation literate, the only one in their entire village to break so many social barriers.”

Feeling proud of the decision and appreciating the support she received from the NGO, Roshni Bharti said, “Girls in my family are forced to get married by the time they turn 18. I am 18 and unmarried. My selection for Team India will help my family see why they should encourage girls to study and work for their future.”

Their coach Abraham further said, “They are now set to be the first in their families to fly outside the country. Despite facing personal hardships from a young age, not having access to adequate nutrition or training equipment, and having to practice in a public park shared with footballers and cricketers, these girls have made Lucknow proud.”

“ I feel privileged to be a part of Team India and representing my country abroad is reward enough,” said Vandana Kashyap expressing her pride in representing India.

Moreover for Neha, it is a dream come true. Appreciating the support provided to her and other girls by their coach and the NGO, she said, “If you are passionate enough, and put in hard work, there will be people who will support you to achieve your dreams.”