UP govt grants approval for new board for all teacher selections

LUCKNOW The government on Tuesday approved the formation of Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission for recruitment of teachers in higher, secondary and basic education departments in the state.

UP Higher Education Service Selection Commission Act, 1980; UP Secondary Education Service Selection Commission Act, 1982 and the UP Education Service Commission Bill, 2019 would become redundant following setting up of the new commission. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the draft bill to be passed in the Monsoon session of state legislature commencing on August 7.

The commission, which will act as an integrated commission, will have headquarters in Prayagraj and have 12 members and a chairman, higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay told media.

Upadhyay said the UP Higher Education Service Selection Commission Act, 1980; UP Secondary Education Service Selection Commission Act, 1982 and the UP Education Service Commission Bill, 2019 would become redundant following setting up of the new commission.

DRAFT BILL FOR UNIVERSITIES

The state cabinet approved the draft of a bill that will replace UP Private University (amendment, second amendment and third amendment) Ordinance promulgated to set up Agravan Heritage University, Agra; Mahavir University, Meerut and SDGI Global University, Ghaziabad. It also approved the bill to replace UP Private University (fourth and fifth amendment) Ordinance, 2023 promulgated to set up KM (Krishna Mohan) University, Mathura and Major SD Singh University, Fatehgarh, Farrukhabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SMOOTH ROLLOUT OF 5G SERVICES

The state cabinet also gave a nod to adopt amendments to Indian Telegraph Rights of Way Rules, 2016, to pave way for smooth rollout of 5G services in UP. The amendment refers to the use of street furniture in 5G services. This will lead to creation of more jobs in the state.

CANCER RESEARCH CENTRE

The cabinet approved a proposal for setting up a centre for advanced molecular diagnostic and research for cancer at the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital on public private partnership (PPP) mode. UP will be the first state in the country to go for tripartite agreement, including IIT-Kanpur and private sector, said a press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The centre will work on providing diagnostic, testing and preventive measures on one platform for cancer. “Innovation will also be a focus area in the new centre,” said Dr Devashish Shukla, chief medical superintendent of the institute. A land of 25000 sq feet will be given for the centre on the institute campus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON