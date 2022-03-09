Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow: Govt decision to resume international flights from Mar 27 hailed

All the travel agents thank the prime minister for resuming international air travel after two years of Covid restrictions on commercial flights
Published on Mar 09, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow Travel Agents Association of India, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chapter, has welcomed the decision of the government to resume scheduled commercial flights for international passengers from March 27.

Chairman of the association SMA Sheeraz said, “All the travel agents thank the prime minister for resuming international air travel after two years of Covid restrictions on commercial flights.” He said, “It is due to the efforts of the government that the pandemic has been brought under control.”

He said, “The Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its latest circular has recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services from March 27.”

In order to prevent spread of Covid-19, the DGCA had suspended operations of scheduled international passenger services from March 23 in 2020.

