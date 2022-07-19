Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Lucknow hospital conducts successful arm replantation surgery

Doctors at Lucknow’s prominent private hospital took nine hours to completely reunite the right hand that was almost detached from the muscle on the arm between shoulder and elbow
Doctors of Lucknow’s prominent private hospital said there was sensation and movement in the operated arm now which was sign of a speedy recovery.
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 10:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Doctors at Medanta hospital successfully conducted arm replantation surgery on a medical student whose arm almost detached from his body following a road accident.

“It took us nine hours to completely reunite the right hand that was almost detached from the muscle on the arm between shoulder and elbow on July 5. We conducted microvascular surgery and bone grafting to replant the arm. Also, reconstructive surgery for muscles and nerves was done, which was successful,” said Dr Vaibhav Khanna, senior consultant in plastic surgery at the hospital.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Khanna said the hand had only one nerve connected and hence everything had to be planned quickly.

“There was sensation and movement in the operated hand now. This was a sign for a speedy recovery, and we hope soon the condition will improve towards normal functioning,” said Dr Khanna.

The surgery was conducted by Dr Khanna, Dr Aniruddh Puri of the plastic surgery department and doctors from the orthopaedic and anaesthesia departments.

The need for immediate surgery made it complicated, but we could do it, said Dr Khanna.

He said it was critical that part of the body that was injured or fully detached was brought along with the injured patient immediately to a medical centre.

The body part needs to be cleaned with water and kept in a bag in an ice box. The body part should not touch ice directly, the doctor added.

