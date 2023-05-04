50 Anganwadi centres set up in U.P.,199 more on cards

LUCKNOW: The ICDS directorate has set up 150 new Anganwadi centres across the state and 199 more will come in the next few months. This comes alongside the move to recruit personnel for 52,000 new positions for Integrated Child Development Services and Anganwadi workers by the directorate. While the budget for 199 more centres has been approved, the districts where they will be set up and capacities in terms of assignment of workers and services provided are yet to be decided. (Pic for representation)

According to a list released by the ministry of women and child development in February, Uttar Pradesh currently has 1,89,796 Anganwadi centres across the state with the macimum 4499 in Prayagraj. However, this number pales in comparison to the number of beneficiaries that these centres are meant to provide services to.

Across the state there are 1,85,67,797 beneficiaries, children under the age of 6 years including severely underweight kids, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

In early April, the ICDS directorate had announced that a fresh wave of recruitments was on for the first time in 10 years for workers, supervisors and helpers, as well as district programme officers and child development project officers. This was done to include 10% reservations for EWS (economically weaker sections) applicants, which was lacking in the previous recruitment guidelines, attracting a lot of discontent from the community.