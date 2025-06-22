Lucknow immerses itself in yoga fervour

: Soon after sunrise, the state capital was a picture of serenity as Lucknowites participated enthusiastically in International Yoga Day events on Saturday, performing yoga poses with mindfulness as various organisations, institutions and cultural groups conducted programmes to mark the occasion. People participate in a yoga session on the 11th "International Yoga Day" at Ambedkar Park, Gomti Nagar in Lucknow on Saturday (Deepak Gupta/ HT)

Lucknow University: Events held on main, second campuses

Over 1800 people participated in the Yoga Day celebrations on the Lucknow University main campus and about 700 individuals took part in the proceedings on the second campus. Actor Anil Rastogi and former hockey Olympian Sujit Kumar (both alumni of Lucknow University) were the chief guests. The yoga poses were performed after the broadcast of the prime minister’s address, delivered from Visakhapatnam.

BBAU holds Yoga Sangam

The event “Yoga Sangam 2025” was organized at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University by the yoga department and the Yoga Wellness Centre of the university in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Vice chancellor Prof Raj Kumar Mittal presided over the event. Surendra Chaudhary, sabhapati, Sansadiya Adyaksh Samiti, UP, was the chief guest. A magic show and puppet show were held on the occasion, conveying messages on yoga, cleanliness, patriotism, environmental protection and women’s education. A quiz competition was also organised. Bal Yogis trained under the 100-day Yoga Workshop conducted by the university.

Surya Namaskar at AKTU

Teachers, officers, employees and students of more than 750 institutions affiliated with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University did Surya Namaskar.

Yoga instructor Anshu Srivastava gave Surya Namaskar tips to the participants on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee multipurpose auditorium on the campus.

Pranayam, meditation sessions at KMCLU

The event Aalukya was organised at the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University where yoga postures, pranayama and meditation sessions were conducted.

Yoga fest at Central Sanskrit University

The grand finale of the two-day ‘International Yoga Festival-2025: Women Empowerment through Yoga’ was organized by Central Sanskrit University. Yoga practice and cultural events were organised as part of the programme.

Training programme at Khun

Khunji Girls Degree Colleg e

Kalayanam, the Cultural Club of Khun Khunji Girls’ Degree College, and NSS and NCC, jointly organised a yoga training programme. The event began with broadcast of the prime minister’s address followed by the performance of yoga protocol and surya namaskar. A poster competition was also organised in the college on behalf of UP Non Olympic Association, in which Sonam Gautam, BA third year got the first place, Rama Gupta, BA first year, stood second and Neha Lodhi, BA second year, was third.

Pledge to keep body healthy, mind happy at JNPG

Students from all streams, NCC, NSS and Rovers Rangers volunteers participated in yoga at Jai Narain Mishra PG College. Everyone took a pledge to keep their body healthy and mind happy.

Pool-side yoga at DPS Gomtinagar

A comprehensive yoga session was organised by Delhi Public School, Gomtinagar in the swimming pool area. A gentle warm-was followed by a series of classical yoga asanas, breathing exercises, and a guided meditation.

Yoga and meditation camp at IBRI

A ‘yoga and meditation camp’ was organised by International Buddhist Research Institute at Eco Garden, in which 350 people, including members of the institute, monks Sheel Ratan and Devanand Vardhan, Tarunesh Buddhist, Ven Julampitiye Punyasar Mahasthavir from Sri Lanka and the institute director Rakesh Singh were present.

Yoga practice, painting demonstration at

RLKA

A yoga practice and painting demonstration was organised at Regional Lalit Kala Akademi. Yoga instructor Anil Prakash conducted yoga practice in the centre gallery, which was followed by a painting demonstration by artist Amit Kumar.

Special session at CSIR-NBRI

A special yoga session was organised for the staff and researchers on the premises of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (National Botanical Research Institute). The event concluded with a pledge to integrate the spirit of yoga into daily routines.

Tuning into yoga at UPSNA

The UP Sangeet Natak Akademi (UPSNA) organised a yoga sammelan in which staff members of the akademi and Kathak Kendra, trainers of workshops, trainees and members of Bharatiya Adarsh Yoga Sansthan were present. It was followed by rendition of bhajans by Ustad Gulshan Bharti, Kamla Kant, Rahul Awasthi and Vibha Singh.

Musical yoga day

City Montessori School, Rajajipuram Campus I organised musical yoga day celebrations in which Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal was present. The yoga was led by instructor Ashok Kewlani from Shiv Shanti Sant Asudaram Ashram.

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya.

The yoga protocol followed by Surya Namaskar was held at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. Former All India Radio director Meenu Khare, was the chief guest on the occasion. Cultural programmes were presented by the Alumni Association of Bhatkhande University during the programme. Staff members of the State Museum also performed yoga at the university.

Urdu Akademi

A two-day yoga training camp concluded under the supervision of UP Urdu Akademi secretary Shaukat Ali. The yoga training was imparted by Seema Modi.