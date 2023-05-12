Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Scholarship fraud: Affiliations of 11 management, pharmacy colleges in UP under ED scanner

Scholarship fraud: Affiliations of 11 management, pharmacy colleges in UP under ED scanner

ByHT Correspondent
May 12, 2023 06:51 PM IST

Some of these institutions operational only on paper to procure scholarships given by union government to SC/ST, minority community students, says official

LUCKNOW Affiliations of 11 management and pharmacy institutes in Lucknow and 10 adjoining districts are under the scanner for violation of norms, which surfaced during Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the multi-crore scholarship fraud by these colleges.

On February 16, the ED had conducted raids on 11 educational institutions and found crucial evidence of irregularities in affiliations of these colleges. (Pic for representation)
On February 16, the ED had conducted raids on 11 educational institutions and found crucial evidence of irregularities in affiliations of these colleges. (Pic for representation)

“The ED has decided to recommend a detailed probe into the violation of norms by these institutions to get recognition. Some of these were operational only on paper to procure scholarships given by the union government to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students, minority community as well as physically challenged students,” said a senior ED official.

He said one of these institutes in Lucknow existed only on papers with several proxy students enrolled with it. All these anomalies will be conveyed to competent authorities and a recommendation will be made to cancel affiliations of these colleges.

On February 16, the ED had conducted raids on 11 educational institutions and found crucial evidence of irregularities in affiliations of these colleges. On April 26, the ED arrested three people, Izhar Hussain Jafri, Ali Abbas Jafri and Ravi Prakash Gupta, associated with Hygia Group of Colleges in Lucknow, in connection with the multi-crore scholarship fraud.

Investigation revealed that the trio fraudulently obtained scholarship funds using Aadhaar cards and bank details of ineligible persons shown as students. It came to light that many of the said students were not even aware of having availed any such schemes. The three accused, in a conspiracy with agents of a payments bank, allegedly diverted scholarship funds from students’ accounts to other bank accounts, said officials.

The probe also revealed that the trio not only controlled the bank accounts of beneficiary students and illegally kept their ATM cards, phone numbers for self-operation, but also illegally used the IDs and passwords of agents and their micro-ATM machines for transfer and withdrawal of scholarship funds in cash from the bank accounts of the students at various locations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow
lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out