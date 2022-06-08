Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow jeweller gets extortion call from Goldy Brar gang

Lucknow jeweller gets extortion call from Goldy Brar gang (pic for representation)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A jeweller in Lucknow received an extortion call from an unknown caller claiming to be a member of Canada-based Punjab gangster Goldy Brar gang on Tuesday morning. Police have lodged a case against the unidentified caller with Sarojini Nagar police station.

According to officials, the extortion call was made to one Jitendra Kumar Kannaujia alias Guddu, who runs Maa Anapurna jewellery store at Scooter India Limited crossing on Bjinor road under Sarojini Nagar police station limits.

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that the extortion call came through WhatsApp. The caller first asked the jeweller to search for Goldy Brar on the internet and then demanded 10 lakh as extortion money, claiming to be a member of the Brar gang. “You will not be able to see the sunrise the next day if the extortion was not paid immediately,” the complainant said while narrating the caller’s threat.

The jeweller further said the caller even stated that he knew about his jewellery store and routine.

The caller asked the complainant to transfer land in his name if he was unable to pay the extortion money.

A senior police official said the preliminary investigation suggested that somebody tried to extort money from the jeweller by using the name of the gangster Goldy Brar. He said the caller threatened the trader would end up like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala if he doesn’t pay the money.

Police said an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 384 for extortion demand and 507 for issuing threats through anonymous communication and a further probe is underway.

Goldy Brar is an associate of one of Punjab’s most infamous gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi. The Canada-based gangster had earlier claimed responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Waala’s murder. The singer was gunned down in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29. The security of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also increased after the gangster’s reportedly threatened to target him.

