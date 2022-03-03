Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow: Junior artistes protest ahead of Gadar 2 shooting, allege denial of fees
lucknow news

Lucknow: Junior artistes protest ahead of Gadar 2 shooting, allege denial of fees

However, the film production team said that the shoot is scheduled to start from March 4, and to hog limelight some people created problem.
Gadar 2 shooting (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow Two days before the shooting of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar-2 in Lucknow, junior artistes created ruckus at La Martiniere College claiming that they were denied their fees and were not provided with basic amenities. However, the film production team said that the shoot is scheduled to start from March 4, and to hog limelight some people created problem.

In a video that went viral on social media, some junior artistes said, “We have been called here since morning but the production team is not bothered about us, not providing us basic amenities and compensation for the day. They want us to work for free.”

Meanwhile, a source from the Lucknow line-production team informed that there is no question of denying fees as the shooting has not started yet. “The confusion was created by the local casting coordinator as junior artistes were called just to get the hang of things in the run-up to shooting. Police intervened and everything has been sorted out,” he said.

Another source in the shooting team said, “Some people were called but more than required people turned up today and they all wanted to be accommodated on the first day of shoot. Everything is under control now and we are set to roll from Friday.”

Sunny Doel has already landed in city for the shoot.

