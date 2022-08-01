Lucknow, Kanpur commissioners transferred in reshuffle of 7 IPS officers in UP

The commissioners of police (CP) of Lucknow and Kanpur were transferred in a reshuffle of seven senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers by the Uttar Pradesh state government late on Sunday night, according to a government order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucknow CP DK Thakur and Kanpur CP Vijay Singh Meena have been transferred to the state police headquarters. Additional director general (ADG), intelligence, has replaced Thakur as new CP of Lucknow. Thakur was posted as CP Lucknow on November 18, 2020.

ADG BP Jogdand has been made the new CP of Kanpur. Meena was posted as CP Kanpur on January 13 earlier this year.

Also Read | Sanjay Arora to take over as Delhi’s police commissioner today

Besides, director general (DG), home guards, Vijay Kumar has been made DG CB-CID while DG CB-CID Gopal Lal Meena has been transferred as DG co-operative cell. DG logistics Vijay Kumar Maurya has been replaced as DG home guards.